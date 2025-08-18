Patrick Mahomes Makes a Special Request to Wife Brittany Mahomes After Spotting Something in Viral Family Photos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes pose in the first half between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes may be the face of the NFL, but when it comes to family moments, it’s Brittany who often steals the spotlight. Known as one of the league’s most recognizable WAGs, she’s rarely seen without their children by her side, cheering on her husband and turning game day into a family affair. Together, the Mahomes have become one of football’s most talked-about families.

This time, though, the family traded Arrowhead for CPKC Stadium, the sparkling new home of the Kansas City Current, the NWSL club Patrick and Brittany co-own. The couple brought their three little ones out for a sun-soaked day at the venue they helped bring to life, and naturally, it turned into a full family showcase.

Dressed head-to-toe in KC Current gear, the Mahomeses looked every bit the proud owners. Sterling and Bronze ran around on the sidelines with a ball, while baby Golden melted hearts in a tiny onesie topped with a sweet bow. The photos captured the kind of effortlessly perfect family outing that fans can’t get enough of.

But leave it to Patrick to keep things real. The Chiefs star couldn’t help but poke fun at Brittany afterward, joking on Instagram that his otherwise eagle-eyed wife somehow missed the food crumbs stuck in his beard. It was a playful, very “husband-and-wife” moment, proof that even one of the NFL’s most glamorous families still has room for a little everyday humor in their picture-perfect life. He commented,

” Can you get the food out my beard next time please?”

The Mahomes family never misses a chance to capture their photogenic, picture-perfect moments together. Despite the relentless demands of his profession, Patrick makes it a priority to spend as much time as possible with his children. Both he and Brittany delight in doting on their little ones, proudly sharing their growing family with the world. And as if they weren’t already the most charming family in football, the arrival of their third child, and second daughter, Golden Raye, made life even more special.

In football, Patrick Mahomes thrives on timing and delivery. But when it came to Golden’s birth, it was Brittany who proved to be the true MVP. With impeccable timing, she delivered their daughter during the perfect window, allowing Patrick to be by her side instead of on the field in the middle of a playoff run.

Golden arrived on January 12th, right in the middle of the Chiefs’ bye week, a luxury they earned as the AFC’s top seed. Brittany had hoped for that timing, and Patrick jokingly said he “delivered” on his part by securing the bye. From there, it was all on Brittany, who pulled off what he called “crushing the deadline” with remarkable grace.

The two-time MVP couldn’t help but praise his wife afterward, beaming with pride at her strength, her confidence, and the way she knows her body so well. For Patrick Mahomes, it was one more reason to admire Brittany, not just as his partner, but as the heartbeat of their growing family.

“Golden was born on January 12th, it worked out perfectly. We got to bye week, which Brittany had told me that we needed to get from before the season. Brittany crushed it. I was watching playoff games the entire day. She went into labor after one game, the baby was here before the next game, so I didn’t even miss a playoff game. She is as locked in as I am, as far as football goes.”

Not only did Brittany deliver Golden with perfect timing, but she was also back at Arrowhead just six days later, cheering on Patrick and the Chiefs in their divisional-round matchup against the Texans. Talk about dedication.

For now, though, fans shouldn’t expect the Mahomes family to grow any larger. The couple seems perfectly content with their beautiful family of five. Three children were always the number they envisioned, though they haven’t completely closed the door on the idea of more down the line. As Patrick himself knows well, life has a way of surprising you.