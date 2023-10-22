By Donating $1,000,000 to the Kids in Need, Russell Wilson & Ciara Wilson are Winning Hearts in Denver Too

Things are not looking good at the Broncos for Russel Wilson. After the below-par last season, big things were expected of Wilson with Sean Payton at the helm. But it has not turned out as expected. Russel’s run this season has been tumultuous, to say the least.

Wilson’s Broncos are 1-5 this season, becoming just the third team to concede 70 points in NFL history. But this hasn’t stopped him from engaging in philanthropic activities. Russell, along with his supermodel wife Ciara, recently donated around $1,000,000 in total to several organizations that are helping people in need.

Russell Wilson Generously Donates $1,ooo,ooo to Charity

Broncos QB Wilson donated $1,000,000 of his own money through his Why Not You Foundation to 10 organizations in the Denver community as per Fox 31 His foundation teamed up with Common Spirit Health and chose 10 deserving non-profits to bequeath $100,000 each to organizations doing remarkable work in health equity, education, food security and social justice.

Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation was founded in 2014 back when he was still playing for Seattle Seahawks. It started as a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty through education and empowering youth in Seattle. But has since extended their work beyond Seattle. Recently the foundation made headlines but not for its good deeds.

Wilson’s Foundation In Hot Water Over USA Today Investigation

Russel Wilson Foundation – Why Not You recently made headlines when a 6-month investigation by USA Today into his foundation revealed on 9ththe of February 2023, that his foundation only spent $600,000 on charitable activities in 2020 and 2021 combined and nearly twice as much -$ 1,100,000 on salaries and employee benefits, according to the Seattle Times.

The investigation questioned the charitable practices and model of the foundation and questioned the salaries of some of the people working for the foundation and its overall percentage of money given to the charity, disclosing that “its model is built on third parties to raise money and not its direct contributions.” In a lengthy statement that appeared on the Why Not You Foundation’s various social media outlets Wednesday afternoon, executive director Shayla Tait addressed this and said,

“While the foundation raises funds and provides grants and gifts, our partnerships have allowed for more direct delivery and impact. Our dynamic partnerships allow for Russell and Ciara to give their time, passion, and ideas and raise awareness for causes in intimate and hands-on settings and events.”