Cheval Taipan revealed as this week’s GTA Online Prize Ride – Here’s how to get it for free

As part of the GTA Online Halloween festivities, a new Prize Ride that players can grab for free has been revealed.

Rockstar Games is celebrating Halloween in style this year, with a bunch of discounts and bonuses. This week, fans get access to the custom variant of the BF Weevil, hefty discounts on Arenas, and fresh bonus vehicles. While the Fränken Stange sits on the Casino Podium, the Cheval Taipan is the Prize Ride for the week. As usual, the Prize Ride comes with a fairly demanding challenge and requires a fair bit of dedication to unlock.

Those looking to grab this week’s Prize Ride for free can find the unlock criteria below.

Also read: GTA Online weekly update (27/10/22): Slasher mode returns, new Benny’s conversion, and more



How to get the Cheval Taipan for free in GTA Online this week

The Prize Ride unlock condition for the week is:

Place Top 1 in an LS Car Meet Series race for five days in a row

LS Car Meet races can be started by talking to the Race Organizer in the LS Car Meet. The organizer can be found in one of the corners of the parking lot, and any race will count towards completion. Players should note that the challenge specifies that they must win at least one race for five days in a row. Finishing first in five races on the same day will not count.

Is the Cheval Taipan worth it?

“Human-led design is a thing of the past. This is what happens when you fire your R&D department and leave a supercomputer alone with a textbook on computational fluid dynamics and some provocative anime. End result: to drive a Taipan is to put yourself at the mercy of a ruthless, inhuman dedication to pure speed and improbable curves. Be afraid.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

Coming in at GTA $1,980,000, the Taipan is not exactly a cheap car. While the Prize Ride is awarded for free after completing the challenge, the Taipan is a mixed bag. Looking to the positives, the Taipan is an aesthetically pleasing car that’s also bulletproof from the rear. Unfortunately, not much else about this car is great. The car has middling performance, with an unimpressive top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) and poor handling. As a rear-wheel drive car, the Taipan generates a lot of wheelspin, making it slow off the line.

These factors, combined with the fact that players can simply earn more in a short heist and outright buy the car, make it a poor time investment. Those looking to maximize their earnings can simply skip the challenge and focus on the bonus events this week.