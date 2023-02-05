Erin Andrews’ “Special Agent” Avatar Ahead of Super Bowl LVII Breaks the Internet

Erin Andrews Fox Sports sideline reporter before the start of the Baltimore Ravens game against the Miami Dolphins during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 006

Erin Andrews is one of the biggest names in the world of sports broadcasting. In a career spanning over two decades, right from NHL, NBA, to MLB and NFL, the talented broadcaster has covered it all.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that she has gained a cult status in this arena over the years and is an inspiration to many men and women who aspire to cover the game from the sidelines.

Moreover, a while ago, Erin also started her own podcast with Charissa Thompson where the two regularly discuss their personal and professional lives. Who can forget Erin’s famous apology over two strands of cheek hair which she issued during an episode of the podcast.

Actually, Erin was covering a Cowboys game when she interviewed a number of stars without realizing that a couple of strands of hair were coming out of her cheek. While not many people noticed it, Erin still apologized.

Erin Andrews shines in new WEAR commercial

Along with the broadcasting gigs and her podcast, Erin also hogs the limelight by appearing in a number of commercials from time to time. Recently, Erin turned into kick-boxer secret agent/vigilante of sorts to promote WEAR, a Sports wear brand.

🚫 No more bad #ValentinesDay gifts 🚫 EveryWEAR. AnyWEAR. WEAR.⁠ ⁠ 🖤 Get your loved ones their favorite sportsWEAR on @Fanatics – #LinkInBio

pic.twitter.com/vxyCL5m5mk — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) February 2, 2023

In the now viral commercial, Erin is seen riding a bike with intense background music right out of a Batman movie. She is then seen punishing people who give tacky gifts like terrible home decor to their beloved women on Valentine’s Day.

It is indeed a well though out commercial which is presented like a trailer of an action film and Erin well and truly shines in every frame. While the ‘movie’ would hit only imaginary theaters, WEAR products are actually available on Fanatics.com.

The coming week would be incredibly busy for Erin as she would be seen giving her all on the field on the big ‘Super Bowl’ night.

