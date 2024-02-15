“Conor Benn vs Mike Tyson”: 57-Year-Old Legend Shows No Signs of Slowing Down, Leaving Fans in Awe with Intense Training

Several boxing fans would happily admit that the legend, Mike Tyson, was the greatest boxer to grace the ring. It also won’t be wrong to say that ‘Iron’ was one of the hardest punchers in the history of the sport. Despite announcing his retirement from pro boxing in 2005, several recent rumors speculated Tyson’s return to the ring. The ‘TalkSport’ editor, Michael Benson, posted one of Tyson’s recent training videos on ‘X’ which got fans several fans making such assumptions.

A look at ‘Iron’s’ record will say that he boasts 44 KOs out of his 50 pro-boxing victories. Benson’s video may have showcased a much older and compromised version of Tyson. But it won’t be wrong to say that his strikes still looked incredibly ferocious. The caption to his post read:

“Mike Tyson looking ferocious on the pads today at age 57…”

A plethora of fans who gave out their own opinions shared Benson’s post about ‘Kid Dynamite’ as a caption. One of them wanted to see a matchup between the original Tyson and a noted current boxer who is called the ‘mini Mike Tyson’.

Numerous other fans also gave out their opinions. But it won’t be wrong to say that most of them were startled by Tyson’s vicious shots even at 57. Here are the thoughts of a few fans about Tyson’s training video.

One fan commented, “Conor Benn vs Mike Tyson? Who ya’ll reckon? Note: Conor is allowed to make up for size disadvantage”

“Yet John Fury says he will fight him “, said another fan.

One user said, “Get that John Fury fight signed NOW”

This user recalled a past incident, “John fury called this man out for a bare fist “

“Better than the Bronze Bomber”, said another.

Tyson’s speed impressed a fan, “The speed is astonishing for any HW but at 57!!!!”

One user had a Jake Paul reference, “He would put @jakepaul in a coffin”

“Mike tyson could still beat wilder ,” commented a fan.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has made numerous rivals look powerless inside the boxing ring. His KO victory against the noted Trevor Berbick is one of the most vicious KOs in the history of pro-boxing.

The noted UFC color commentator and podcaster, Joe Rogan, talked about Tyson’s prowess in a recent ‘JRE’ episode. The 56-year-old counted another massive advantage that Tyson boasted in most of his fights.

Mike Tyson had an over his rivals even before getting into the ring

After being involved with the field of martial arts for such a long time, Rogan understands most of the things that a fighter faces before and during a fight. In a recent episode of his noted podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, the noted comedian expressed how almost all of Tyson’s rivals were under immense psychological pressure even before getting inside the ring.

Rogan laid stress on how ‘Iron’ became the youngest boxing heavyweight champ at just 20. Adding this achievement to his ferocious punching power made him an incredibly formidable rival. Rogan detailed how most fighters are under a completely different kind of pressure before fighting champions.

Adding the thoughts of Tyson’s vicious punches burdened them with even more mental torment, which ultimately resulted in their defeats before ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’. But nothing can be said whether he will respond to his fans and step into the ring for one last time or not.