Conor McGregor Raves About New ‘Incredible’ UFC Gloves With NFC Chip, Lightweight and Other Exciting Features

Sep 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor tosses the ball after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor approves of the new UFC gloves. Dana White and his team released a visual of 5 brand-new gloves for different occasions. The news broke out just before the historic UFC 300 card this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fighters will now use a red glove for events like Road to UFC. For athletes competing in the Dana White’s Contender Series, a blue-colored variant of the glove will be used.

Advertisement

Even the regular black gloves are new and improved, which shall be used by fighters competing in ‘The Ultimate Fighter’. The major change for the UFC fighters will be the golden glove which they will use in championship bouts. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is slated to return to the UFC soon and will get to experience these gloves for the first time himself. He shared his reaction to the news on X saying,

“Incredible! What a time to be alive!”

Advertisement

Conor McGregor will be looking to get his hands on the golden UFC glove as soon as he can. The Irishman is hungry after a long hiatus and must be looking to enjoy another title run in the organization.

The organization further claimed that the new gloves have gotten a lot of improvements, keeping the comfort of the fighters in mind. They announced some brand new features for the gloves, such as an NFC chip, and a wristband locking system.

While the excitement for the new gloves among the fighters is high, this was not the only words of praise McGregor had for the UFC. ‘The Notorious’ also praised Dana White as the UFC president recently raised the fight bonuses for UFC 300.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor praises Dana White for increasing the fight bonuses for UFC 300

Dana White did something that has never been done in the UFC before. During the press conference for UFC 300, the reporters kept bothering him with questions. One such reporter asked for the fight bonuses to be upped to $300,000 in honor of UFC 300. White agreed as fighters on stage celebrated. Looking at such a huge step from the UFC, Conor McGregor took to his X account and applauded Dana White for his gesture. He said,

“Huge shout out @danawhite and the @ufc upping the bonuses to $300k! Life changing money for many on the card. To look after your fighters is paramount!”

‘Mystic Mac’ further thanked the UFC for taking care of their fighters. He stated that $300,000 is a life-changing amount for most fighters on the card. Thus, as the hype for UFC 300 keeps getting elevated, Las Vegas is gearing up for a historic night in combat sports history come April 13.