4 Weeks After Refusing To Meet Fans Outside His Farmhouse, MS Dhoni Gives A Bike Ride To One Of Them

Getting a lift or a bike ride from former India captain MS Dhoni will certainly be termed as a dream-come-true moment for any of his innumerable fans. And why not? The 42-year-old is not only a legendary name in Indian cricket, but his enigmatic personality coupled with a modest character just makes the masses feel they cannot get enough of him.

If a viral video doing the rounds across social media platforms is to be believed, Dhoni drove through one such ardent fan of his on the roads of Ranchi. This young teenage boy is undoubtedly lucky and will perhaps wear those moments spent with the Chennai Super Kings captain as a badge of honour for the rest of his life, considering how the man had ignored a bunch of fans outside his farmhouse four weeks ago.

MS Dhoni Gives A Bike Ride To A Fan

Other than a 45-second video, nothing much about the venue or timing has been specified by the person who had posted the same on X (formerly Twitter) a couple of days ago. While the exact location of the place where the young fan had shot the video cannot be confirmed with certainty, the initial part of it does appear to be from the JSCA Oval Ground.

While it also cannot be confirmed in what capacity or purpose had Dhoni arrived at the ground, the video quickly cuts to the streets with the lucky boy sitting on the back seat of Thala‘s vintage and customized Yamaha RD 350. While quite a many people were happy for the boy, a section of people also expressed their displeasure with him over the fact that he was not wearing a helmet and also with Dhoni because the bike produced a significant amount of pollution.

Thus, while Dhoni fans defended him claiming that the bike has a two-stroke engine (reason behind excessive pollution), another section of his supporters exclaimed that at least he is not someone who preaches about environmental concerns and goes on exposing his double standards sooner or later – taking a clear dig at Virat Kohli in the process.

MS Dhoni Had Refused To Meet Fans Outside His Farmhouse

Waiting outside celebrities’ homes is a common practice which Indian fans indulge in in a bid to just get to see their hero/idol. For the same reason, a few of Dhoni’s fans had gathered outside his farmhouse at Similiya, near Ring Road, in Ranchi, last month.

As one can see in that video, Dhoni, arriving at his home on one of his bikes, is shaking his head in refusal of the fans’ earnest requests to stop and perhaps give them a few seconds of his glimpse.

Unlike the aforementioned lucky fan, these fans were not fortunate enough to even have his autograph or a simple selfie. In fact, the reaction from the guard manning the gate clearly explained the disappointment they had to eventually face.