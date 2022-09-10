Aaron Finch IPL teams: Full list of IPL teams of Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch IPL teams: The SportRush brings you the list of the IPL teams which Aaron Finch has represented in his career.

Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. The 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be Finch’s last ODI match. There is 50-over World Cup next year, and Finch wants his replacement to get enough time before the World Cup.

Finch was struggling to find his groove in the ODI format, and he already has recorded five ducks this year. Finch has represented Australia in 145 ODIs, where he has scored 5401 runs at 39.14, courtesy of 30 half-centuries and 17 centuries. He will continue to lead Australia in the T20I format.

Aaron Finch IPL teams

Aaron Finch is one of the few players in the world cricket to breach the barrier of 10,000 T20 runs and that’s why he has been in demand in the Indian Premier League as well. The 35-year-old Aussie opener has not been able to deliver in the IPL and he has played for 9 IPL franchises so far.

A true champion of the white-ball game. Aaron Finch will retire from one-day cricket after tomorrow’s third and final Dettol ODI vs New Zealand, with focus shifting to leading Australia at the #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SG8uQuTVGc — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 9, 2022

Finch has played 11 IPL seasons and 9 teams representing that he has not done that well for any franchises to go after him again. He remained unsold in the IPL 2022 auction but came in as a replacement of English opener Alex Hales in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

Finch had a miserable IPL 2022 with the Kolkata Knight Riders where he managed to score 86 runs in 5 innings at an average of 17.20, where 58 was his highest score. Overall, Finch has scored 2091 IPL runs at 128.20 with the help of 15 half-centuries. Finch’s best IPL season was in 2013 with Pune, where he scored 456 runs at 32.57 with the help of 4 half-centuries.

Full list of IPL teams of Aaron Finch

2010: Rajasthan Royals

2011-2012: Delhi Capitals

2013: Pune Warriors India

2014: Sunrisers Hyderabad

2015: Mumbai Indians

2016-2017: Gujarat Lions

2018: Punjab Kings

2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore

2022: Kolkata Knight Riders

He was not a part of the Indian Premier League in 2008, 2009, 2019 and 2021.