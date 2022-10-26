Aaron Finch last 10 T20 innings score: Finch last 10 innings in T20 full list

Aaron Finch last 10 T20 innings: The Australian captain is facing severe criticism for his lack of runs at the top of the order.

Not only Australia captain Aaron Finch will have to score runs but score them quickly if he aims to aid the team in their attempt to become the first team to defend its T20 World Cup title.

Finch, who had led Australia to T20 World Cup victory in the UAE last year, is currently struggling for runs. It was due to the same struggle that Finch had retired from ODIs last month. However, it seems that the bug of a lean patch has extended across formats for the 35-year old player.

Not mincing his words, former Australia batter and chief selector Mark Waugh termed Finch’s latest knock against Sri Lanka in Perth as “torturous”. Waugh, who has suggested Australia to make a bold move by including all-rounder Cameron Green for vice-captain Pat Cummins, doesn’t want Finch to open the innings in their next match against England in Melbourne on Fridau.

“Aaron Finch’s innings [against Sri Lanka] was torturous. I don’t think he can open the innings in the next game. If he plays, I don’t think he can open,” Waugh told RSN on Wednesday.

“I think the selectors have been very, very conservative for the past six months. It’s time to grow some kahunas.”

Aaron Finch last 10 T20 innings full list

Finch, all of whose last 10 T20 innings have come at the highest level, has scored 202 runs at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 112.22 with the help of a solitary half-century. In the same period, 59 batters have scored more than 100 T20I runs. Out of 59, Finch’s strike rate puts him on the 53rd position which is quite astonishing for a batter of his reputation.