French Soccer Star Kylian Mbappe Responds to Track Legend Usain Bolt’s 100M Challenge at the Victory Mode Tour

Just over a week ago, track star Usain Bolt challenged French soccer sensation Kylian Mbappe to a 100-meter race. Mbappe took the challenge in good spirits and even responded to it in an interview with Brut, which subsequently appeared on their TikTok page.

Interestingly, this is not the first time people have debated Bolt’s and Mbappe’s pace. When the Jamaican legend’s 100-meter pace, which is also the current world record, was compared to the soccer star’s straight-line speed, social media went crazy.

Moreover, the discussion gained further traction when Bolt announced his intention to take on Mbappe at the red carpet of the Laureus Sports Award 2024. Statistics suggest that the forward ran 100 meters in 10.9 seconds during a soccer match; however, in a one-on-one track race, he could finish near Bolt.

The track great challenged Mbappe not just to test the Frenchman’s mettle, but also to push himself to the limit after a 7-year hiatus from the sport. The interview with Brut was also featured on Goal, where they translated the French forward’s remarks about the challenge, writing:

“Knowing that I inspire someone like that is really gratifying. I think he inspired everyone a little bit too and every one of you in this room has gotten up in the middle of the night to watch one of his races. It’s mutual! But I started admiring him first.”

Mbappe was grateful for the challenge and could not believe that Bolt would choose him to run against. Besides, during his prime, Bolt inspired Mbappe and many other athletes, which naturally made the challenge an honor for the Frenchman.

Beating Usain Bolt in his prime was a dream for most athletes. In fact, several track stars are still chasing his world records, but one among them is desperate to surpass the Jamaican legend’s 200-meter record ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles chasing the title of Usain Bolt

Noah Lyles had already set goals for 2024 before he began his outdoor season. He understands the importance of the year, which will host the Paris Olympics in July. However, after competing at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, the track star felt optimistic in his preparations for the outdoor campaign. He is already eager to run in a variety of categories, though his focus is on the 200-meter events.

Lyles is determined to run a 19.10-second time, which is 0.09 seconds quicker than what Bolt set at the 2009 World Championships. While he has made his intention to challenge the record pretty clear, Lyles has also kept himself in great shape, and only time can tell if he will manage to achieve his dream.