Cricket

“Boys kher hai?”: Shoaib Akhtar bemused with Pakistan’s unaggressive batting approach vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022

"Boys kher hai?": Shoaib Akhtar bemused with Pakistan's unaggressive batting approach vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
Hasbulla Aka ‘Mini Khabib’ Gets Fined for a Conor McGregor-Esque Traffic Offense While Riding in a $300K Lamborghini
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Boys kher hai?": Shoaib Akhtar bemused with Pakistan's unaggressive batting approach vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022
“Boys kher hai?”: Shoaib Akhtar bemused with Pakistan’s unaggressive batting approach vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022

Shoaib Akhtar bemused with Pakistan’s docile approach with the bat during the last match of…