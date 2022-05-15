Andrew Symonds IPL: Andrew Symonds all teams list and records in IPL and T20 cricket

Andrew Symonds IPL: The former Australian cricketer had represented two teams across four Indian Premier League seasons.

Cricketing fraternity across the world is mourning the loss of former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds. The 46-year old died at the scene after being the single occupant in a single-vehicle car crash near Townsville last night.

Symonds, who played 238 matches across formats between 1998-2009 for Australia, will be primarily remembered as a dual World Cup-winner due to his involvement in the 2003 and 2007 Australian squad. An outright entertainer on a cricket ground, Symonds has left behind a family of three including wife Laura, son Billy and daughter Chloe.

Symonds, who was born in 1975 in England, was brought to Australia after being adopted by an English couple named Ken and Barbara Symonds. Nicknamed Roy, Symonds had last played competitive cricket for Mumbai Indians during the Champions League Twenty20 2011 in India.

Andrew Symonds IPL all teams full list

Before his stint with MI in 2011, Symonds had represented the now defunct Deccan Chargers for three Indian Premier League seasons between 2008-2011.

In 39 IPL matches across four seasons, Symonds had scored 974 runs at an average and strike rate of 36.07 and 129.87 respectively. Readers must note that Symonds was only the third batter to score an IPL century when he had smashed 117* (53) against Rajasthan Royals in a losing cause in Hyderabad.

Symonds, who also scored five half-centuries in the IPL, had picked 20 wickets at an average and economy rate of 33.70 and 7.67 respectively.

Apart from Australia, Mumbai and Chargers, Symonds also represented Kent Spitfires, Lancashire Lightning, Queensland and Surrey Lions in T20s. Symonds, who scored 2,141 runs in his 93-match T20 career, had also picked 52 wickets in the shortest format.

Symonds’ maiden T20 century had come in a Kent vs Middlesex Twenty20 Cup 2004 match when he had smashed 112 (43) whilst opening the batting with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in a successful 157-run chase.