Andrew Symonds kids: Did Andrew Symonds have children?

Andrew Symonds kids: The former Australian cricketer who dies this morning in a car accident is survived by two kids.

The cricketing fraternity around the world is in utter shock after the sudden demise of former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds. The devastating development has made Symonds the third Australian cricketer after Rod Marsh and Shane Warne to pass away in less than three months.

Symonds, who played 238 international matches for Australia between 1998-2009, died in a car accident near Townsville this morning. Symonds, who was driving alone at the time of the crash, succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Heartfelt tributes from all over are pouring in for Symonds, who will be remembered for being an outright entertainer on a cricket field. Apart from his hard-hitting skills with the bat in hand, Symonds was also famous for his dual bowling abilities on a cricket ground.

Look after yourself up there great man, I am 💔, loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones xx #RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/1nWupFBqOK — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) May 15, 2022

Symonds, who was aged 46, is survived by wife Laura and children Billy and Chloe. In what was his second marriage, Symonds had married Laura in 2012 12 months after the birth of their son Billy. Symonds’ daughter Chloe was born in 2013.

“We are still in shock – I’m just thinking of the two kids,” Symonds’ wife Laura told The Courier Mail this morning. “He was such a big person and there is just so much of him in his kids.

“He was the most laid back person. Nothing stressed him out. He was an extremely chilled operator. So practical. He was never good with his phone but he always had time for everyone.”

Readers must note that Laura and both the children flew from Sydney to Townsville upon hearing the news of Symonds’ death.