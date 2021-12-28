Beamer in cricket: Why was AJ Tye not allowed to complete over in Thunder vs Scorchers BBL 11 match?

AJ Tye not allowed to complete over: The fast bowler from Perth Scorchers was part of a confusion for fans at the Manuka Oval.

During the 24th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers in Canberra, Perth Scorchers fast bowler Andrew Tye wasn’t allowed to complete his second over which created a lot of confusion among fans.

Tye, 35, was introduced into the attack for the first time in the seventh over when he gave away 11 runs primarily due Sydney Thunder batter Jason Sangha (56*) hitting him for a couple of boundaries.

It was in the 15th over that Scorchers captain Ashton Turner had recalled Tye into the attack after Sangha and Thunder wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings (67) opted for a Power Surge.

Why was AJ Tye not allowed to complete over vs Perth Scorchers?

Having said that, Turner’s ploy didn’t go as per the exact plan as Billings hit a couple of boundaries on the first two deliveries. While Tye managed to send back Billings to the pavilion on the following delivery, what followed was beyond expectations.

In what would’ve originally been the fourth delivery of the over, Tye bowled a waist-high full-toss to welcome Alex Ross to the crease. On the free-hit delivery which followed the no-ball, Tye bowled a wide ball.

With the free-hit continuing on to the next delivery, Tye bowled another waist-high full-toss only to bar the umpires from letting him bowl against at the Manuka Oval tonight.

AJ Tye has been removed from the bowling attack after two dangerous no-balls #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/Lpb8Lvm4hX — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 28, 2021

It is worth mentioning that a bowler isn’t allowed to bowl any further in an innings after bowling a couple of waist-high full-tosses or beamers (in the same innings). It was due to the same reason that Tye was immediately taken off the attack and Lance Morris was called upon to complete the over.