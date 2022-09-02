“Apne logoon ki madad kerein”: Shadab Khan dedicates Hong Kong victory to people affected by floods and requests donations for flood relief funds

Shadab Khan dedicates Hong Kong victory: The Pakistani vice-captain has appealed to people to come out and donate.

During the sixth match of Asia Cup 2022 between Pakistan and Hong Kong in Sharjah, Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs to finalize a spot in Super 4. In what was virtually a knockout encounter, Pakistan have become the last team to qualify for the next round.

Chasing a 194-run target, Hong Kong succumbed to their lowest T20I innings total getting bundled out for 38 in 10.4 overs. With no batter managing to contribute in the double digits, Hong Kong failed miserably to replicate their impressive batting effort from the last match against India.

Ninth lowest innings total in this format, Hong Kong managed to register the lowest innings total against Pakistan and in the UAE. Pakistan, on the other hand, secured a joint ninth highest (second-highest for a Test playing nation) T20I victory.

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 2.4-0-8-4. In addition to Khan, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and fast bowler Naseem Shah picked three and two wickets respectively.

Asked to bat first by Hong Kong captain Nizakat Shah earlier in the evening, Pakistan scored 193/2 in 20 overs primarily due to batter Khushil Shah (35*) hitting five sixes during his 15-ball stay. Despite a below par powerplay, Khushdil’s big-hitting was the need of the hour after top-order batters Mohammad Rizwan (78*) and Fakhar Zaman (53) scored their 14th and eighth T20I half-century respectively.

Shadab Khan dedicates Hong Kong victory to people affected by floods in Pakistan

Khan took to social media platform Twitter right after the match to dedicate the victory to people affected by catastrophic floods in Pakistan. For the unversed, record-breaking rainfall in Pakistan has washed away 45 per cent of the country’s cropland across 110 districts. Khan, 23, joined Rizwan in urging people to help the affected countrymen by donating to flood relief funds across the country.

This victory is dedicated to all those affected by #FloodsInPakistan. We are playing for our people. You are all in our hearts. To everyone who can help, please donate to flood relief funds across the country. Apne logoon ki madad kerein. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/k2TQoZmsPQ — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 2, 2022

In addition to billions of financial loss, in excess of 1,000 people have lost their lives to this natural calamity.