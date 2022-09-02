“Sab mil ke madad kare”: Mohammad Rizwan urges everyone to help Pakistani citizens amid disastrous floods

Mohammad Rizwan urges everyone to help to help Pakistani citizens: The Pakistani wicket-keeper batter has sought helping hands for his countrymen.

Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan provided a meticulous explanation for Pakistan scoring 64/1 in 10 overs in the sixth match of the ongoing 10th edition of the Asia Cup against Hong Kong tonight.

Rizwan, who opened the batting with captain Babar Azam (9), shared an 80-ball 116-run second-wicket partnership with batter Fakhar Zaman to lay a solid foundation for Khusdil Shah (35*) to finish the innings brilliantly to power Pakistan to 193/2 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan.

However, it was only in the second half of their partnership that both Rizwan and Zaman found boundaries frequently. The first half of the Pakistani innings primarily witnessed them toiling hard on a slow pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

With cross-batted shots not working at all, Rizwan and Zaman decided to play with a straight bat. It was upon getting their eye in that the duo decided to accelerate. Rizwan, who scored 78* (57) at a strike rate of 136.84, won his seventh T20I match award. Zaman, on the other hand, scored 53 (41) at 129.26.

“Most important for us to adjust to the conditions even if it is T20 cricket. The ball was keeping low. We tried hitting, but it wasn’t coming off. Then we charged down, keeping in mind the ball was staying low, ” Rizwan told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony stating how certain situations demand patience even in the shortest format.

Mohammad Rizwan urges everyone to help to help Pakistani citizens amid disastrous floods

Highest T20I run-scorer since the start of 2020, Rizwan has amassed 1,603 runs in 34 innings at an average and strike rate of 69.69 and 133.02 respectively. Rizwan, who has hit a century and 14 half-centuries in this period, is followed by Azam (1,300) on the second position but the pair is separated by a massive 303-run difference.

Being asked about any key mantra behind his stupendous T20I form, Rizwan thanked god for showering blessings and laid emphasis on reaping fruits of hard work.

Rizwan, 30, made it a point to request not just Pakistani citizens living in and out of Pakistan but people across the globe to help his country in the middle of disastrous floods. “Main sab se request karta hoon ki is time hum sab mil ke madad kare [I request everyone to help the people of Pakistan, who are in trouble due to floods],” Rizwan concluded.

While Rizwan had earlier tweeted as well motivating people to donate in a difficult time for the country, the whole Pakistani team had donned black armbands during their match against India on Sunday to show solidarity with the affected people. Readers must note that this calamity has destroyed the lives of thousands of people in Pakistan apart from the billions of monetary loss.