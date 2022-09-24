Arun Jaitley Stadium weather forecast: Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi weather today for Legends League Cricket match

Arun Jaitley Stadium weather forecast: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for LLC 2022 Match 6.

The sixth match of the ongoing second season of Legends League Cricket will be played between Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals in Delhi tonight as the Arun Jaitley Stadium will become the third venue to host this season of the tournament.

Having won and lost a match each till now, both Kings and Capitals will be playing their third match on Saturday. Currently with two points each under their belt, Bhilwara and India are at the third and second position on the points table respectively on the back of a major difference in NRR (Net Run Rate).

Going to face each other for the second time this week, Kings will have eyes on avenging a 78-run loss in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Arun Jaitley Stadium weather forecast

One doesn’t have to be a news junkie to be aware about the amount of rainfall Delhi NCR has received this week. Photos and videos of inundated roads have been all across social media platforms lately.

Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to state that LLC 2022 Match 6 will be played under a cloud cover, both literally and figuratively. A 100% cloud cover and 96% humidity in the city provides a grim picture as far as the weather forecast is concerned.

While it isn’t raining over the Arun Jaitley Stadium at this point in time, one can’t ignore a persisting Red Warning for Heavy Rainfall in the national capital. As far as the rain probability during the match hours is concerned, AccuWeather predicts it to be around 20% till midnight. A number which should allow a match can’t be relied upon entirely due to the recent climate in Delhi.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi hourly weather

07:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

08:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

09:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

10:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

11:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).