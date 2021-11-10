Ashes 2021: Tasmania formally writes to Cricket Australia for hosting 5th Ashes Test in Hobart instead of Perth

Ashes 2021: Tasmania cricket has formally written to Cricket Australia to host the final Ashes test in Hobart in January.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Two traditional rivals will take on each other to hold the ultimate Ashes urn. Australian side currently holds the urn, whereas the English side would want to grab it back.

Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth are currently chosen to host games. However, the final test of the series at Perth’s Optus Stadium is under dark clouds. The game will commence on 14 January 2022, but the border restrictions of Western Australia are still not relieved. The English team is not ready to serve hard restrictions, but Western Australia is currently confident to host the game.

Ashes 2021: Hobart’s Blundstone Arena bids to host the final test

Tasmania Cricket has now seen the opportunity to snatch the final test from Perth. Tasmania’s premier Peter Gutwein has formally asked Cricket Australia to host the final test in Hobart. Australia’s skipper Tim Paine has also supported Gutwein’s argument to hold the game in Hobart.

“It would be just fantastic to see Tim play at Bellerive as captain of Australia. We’ve been having ongoing discussions with Cricket Tasmania and the CEO of Cricket Australia,” Gutwein told parliament.

Tasmania are formally writing to Cricket Australia today, pitching their case to host the fifth #Ashes Test currently scheduled for WA 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rf8PZxIfLW — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 10, 2021



“Today I’ll be writing to Cricket Australia to formally put our case for the relocation of the Test match scheduled to commence on the 14th of January in WA.”

“Their borders will not be open by then. Tasmania is ready to host that important match…[which] would without doubt be the state’s biggest sporting event that we’ve hosted to date.

“Tasmania has a great history and a proud tradition of representation in the Australian cricket team.”

Cricket Australia is planning to host the Ashes 2021 with full capacity, whereas the MCG test at Boxing Day expects a crowd of 80,000.

Hobart was scheduled to host Australia vs Afghanistan test, but the match got postponed. The Broadcasters are also in favour of hosting the game in Hobart as the time difference of Perth makes a huge difference for them.