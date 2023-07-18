Ashes Live OTT Platform In India: Is There A Way To Live Stream Ashes 2023 For Free?

The fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia will begin in Manchester tomorrow onwards. With action set to resume after more than a week in what has been a belter of a Test series thus far, passionate fans would be expecting more out of refreshed cricketers during the course of the next five days.

With England trailing by 1-2 before the penultimate match of the series, they need to get their act right for the second time in a row to stay in contention as far as regaining the urn is concerned. Even if not for an English victory, fans across the globe would be hoping for a drawn contest in the hope that the fifth Test doesn’t get converted into an archetype dead-rubber.

Having already labeled the series as “one of the best Men’s Ashes in a long time”, England captain Ben Stokes would be proceeding with caution with respect to not losing at Old Trafford primarily because of the fact that he hasn’t lost a Test series as captain till now.

Ashes Live OTT Platform In India

Considering all that has been (and being) said about this series, it is needless to point out that the remaining two matches will be watched with fervent interest even by neutral fans.

For the unversed, Sony Sports Network are broadcasting Ashes 2023 for Indian audiences. In addition to Sony Sports 5 acting as the official television channel in India, Sony’s designated OTT platform named Sony LIV is live streaming the series in the country.

Is There A Way To Live Stream Ashes 2023 For Free?

No, there is no legal way to live stream Ashes 2023 for free in India. Anyone who wishes to live stream the fourth and fifth Ashes Tests on Sony LIV will have to buy a paid subscription to be able to do so.

For those who don’t have an active Sony LIV or any other partner subscription, you will only be allowed to watch a five-minute preview of the match on both the mobile application and website of the platform.