“Asli deshbhakt ye sab harkatein nahi karte”: Mohammed Shami shuts down trolls slamming Arshdeep Singh for dropped catch vs Pakistan in Dubai

Mohammed Shami shuts down trolls taking indecent barbs at Arshdeep Singh across social media post his dropped catch versus Pakistan.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is the new addition to the list of millions of true sports fans who have stood by the left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, upon being subjected to gross criticisms post a ‘dropped catch’ by hundreds of trolls across social media.

While a single, unfortunate slip-up can not be the sole reason for a team’s loss in a team sport, impulsive, knee-jerk reactions might lead the emotionally invested followers of the game to blame a particular player for not ideally getting his/her basics right at a crucial juncture of a match, more so especially if it is a Cricket match between India and Pakistan.

While constructive criticisms should always be welcomed, there is no space for people or trolls, as what these lot are known as, to pass gross remarks and comments questioning a player’s loyalty and integrity towards his team, as was the case with Arshdeep, who hails from the Indian Sikh community, which is a minority in the country.

Mohammed Shami shuts down trolls

Mohammed Shami, whose loyalty was questioned as well by such trolls after India’s 10-wicket loss against Pakistan during the 2021 T20 World Cup, has come out in support of the 23-year-old pacer, while taking on his trolls heads-on during a conversation with the Indian news channel ‘Times Now’.

Shami dared the ones trolling Arshdeep to come out of their hides, and type similar vile comments on social media if they have the guts.

“They only live to troll us, have no other job. When we perform well they don’t say you took a good catch but will troll us?” said Shami. “Agar dam hai toh real accounts se aaye na, fake account se toh koi bhi msg kar sakta hai (If you have the audacity, then comes from real accounts; anyone can message from fake accounts,)” he added.

“When we perform well, these (trolls) are not the ones who cheer us. Thus, one doesn’t need to take their comments to heart. Jo asli deshbhakt hote hain, fans hote hain, vo ye sab harkatein nahi karte. Ye sab cheap log karte hain (The true patriots, the honest fans do not act in this manner. It is the job of ‘cheap’ people,)”, he concluded.