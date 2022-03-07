AUS W vs PAK W Head to Head ODI Record | Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ODI Stats | Mount Maunganui ODI

AUS W vs PAK W Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the AUS-W vs PAK-W WODI.

The sixth match of the ongoing 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup will be played between Australia Women and Pakistan Women in Mount Maunganui tomorrow.

Having defeated defending champions England by 12 runs in their tournament opener in Hamilton on Saturday, Australia will be brimming with confidence in order to extend their sheer dominance over Pakistan in over a couple of decades now.

Great fun last night kicking off our @cricketworldcup campaign with a win. Never a dull moment against Eng. next stop – the Mount! #CWC22 #TeamAustralia pic.twitter.com/kThFAMGUZS — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) March 5, 2022

As was the case during Pakistan’s last match against India Women, they are once again facing an uphill task of registering their maiden WODI victory against Australia.

Pakistan, who lost their first-ever ODI at the Bay Oval despite gaining a significant advantage at one point in time yesterday, will be facing a team which has won seven out of its eight Mount Maunganui WODIs.

AUS W vs PAK W Head to Head ODI Record

Total number of matches played: 12

Matches won by AUS-W: 12

Matches won by PAK-W: 0

Matches played in Australia: 6 (AUS-W 6, PAK-W 0)

Matches played in Pakistan: 0 (AUS-W 0, PAK-W 0)

Matches played at a neutral venue: 6 (AUS-W 6, PAK-W 0)

Most runs for AUS-W: 264 (Meg Lanning)

Most runs for PAK-W: 207 (Bismah Maroof)

Most wickets for AUS-W: 11 (Jess Jonassen)

Most wickets for PAK-W: 4 (Aman Amin, Diana Baig and Nashra Sandhu)

Most catches for AUS-W: 5 (Alyssa Healy)

Most catches for PAK-W: 4 (Sidra Nawaz)

The last time when Australia Women and Pakistan Women had played a WODI against each other was over three years ago in Kuala Lumpur.

Wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy’s (97) individual half-century was followed by an all-round brilliance from Ashleigh Gardner (62 and 3/44) to power Australia to an 89-run victory.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).