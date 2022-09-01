“Bahut heartwarming gesture tha mere hisaab se”: Suryakumar Yadav discusses Virat Kohli bowing down to him in Dubai T20I

Suryakumar Yadav discusses Virat Kohli bowing down: The Indian batter received immense respect from his former captain.

India batter Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t just cemented his position in the Indian squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 but has also become their main man according to former India batter Mohammad Kaif.

During the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 Match 4 against Hong Kong in Dubai, Yadav not only rescued India from a spot of bother but also put them in a dominating position by the end of the innings. All of this while only batting for 26 deliveries.

Other than just powering his team to 192/2 in 20 overs, Yadav’s sixth T20I half-century comprising of six fours and sixes each earned him a fifth Player of the Match award in the format. Since his T20I debut last year, Yadav has won five such awards to be the joint-highest with England all-rounder Moeen Ali and South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi among players belonging to Test playing nations.

Sky is an elite T20 batter. All six hitting angles covered #INDvHK — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) August 31, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav discusses Virat Kohli bowing down to him in Dubai T20I

In addition to some bizarre but breathtaking shots which Yadav played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last night, a memorable highlight of the match was former captain Virat Kohli bowing down to him after the completion of the Indian innings. With Kohli’s gesture speaking highly of Yadav’s innings, Yadav admitted to have enjoyed batting alongside a T20I great.

“It was a really heartwarming gesture for me because I had never seen that before and I was wondering why he didn’t go ahead [while leaving the ground]. He was walking behind me, then afterwards we decided to go together. He’s so experienced. I told him after the innings and match [that] I really enjoyed batting with him,” Yadav told the reporters during the post-match press conference.

While an unbeaten 42-ball 98-run third-wicket partnership between Kohli and Yadav was primarily possible due to the latter’s heroics, Yadav revealed having intense discussions with Kohli during their partnership.

“The plan was clear and we were constantly talking inside about what to do for which situation and for the next ball and so forth. I really had fun today,” Yadav added.