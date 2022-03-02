PAK vs AUS 2022 schedule and venue: Benaud-Qadir Trophy schedule and fixtures

PAK vs AUS 2022 schedule and venue: Pakistan and Australia will play three tests, three ODIs, and one T20I on the tour.

After 24 years of wait, the Australian cricket team has reached Pakistan for a multiformat series. The tour will start with tests, followed by three ODIs and a sole T20I on the tour. Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will host the tests, whereas Rawalpindi will host all the limited over games.

The Australian team players have completed their quarantine, and they have started their training. Pat Cummins and Steve Smith have expressed their pleasure on the arrangements by the Pakistan cricket board. Ashton Agar’s wife got a threat online regarding his husband, but the team has confirmed that there is no threat for the series.

PAK vs AUS 2022 schedule and venue

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the first game of the series from 4 March 2022. Pakistan Cricket Board have allowed 100% attendance for this game. The crowd came in huge numbers for the Lahore leg of PSL, and the PCB is expecting the crowds to come in huge numbers for the Australian series as well. The sitting capacity at the Pindi Cricket Ground is 15,000 and preparations are in full swing at the venue.

The test series has been named Benaud-Qadir Trophy in the name of two legendary leg-spinners Abdul Qadir & Richie Benaud. Australia have named a full-fledged squad for the Test series, but some of their key players will be missing the white-ball leg of the tournament.

Full Schedule

1st Test: 4 March – 8 March 2022 [Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi]

2nd Test: 12 March – 16 March 2022 [National Stadium, Karachi]

3rd Test: 21 March – 25 March 2022 [Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore]

1st ODI: 29 March 2022 [Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi]

2nd ODI: 31 March 2022 [Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi]

3rd ODI: 2 April 2022 [Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi]

Only T20I: 5 April 2022 [Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi]