Bangladesh cricket controversy: What is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka controversy in Asia Cup 2022?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka controversy: The two teams are playing a knockout match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

One of their three changes for Asia Cup 2022 Match 5 against Sri Lanka in Dubai, Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has not only justified his batting promotion but also provided a much-needed brisk start to the team.

Having dropped both their opening batters from the previous match against Afghanistan on Tuesday, Bangladesh did lose an early wicket in the form of Sabbir Rahman (5) but Miraz scoring 38 (26) with the help of two fours and sixes each played a key role in them scoring 55/1 in the powerplay.

With Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasarange making an instant impact by dismissing Miraz right after the powerplay and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim (4) getting out cheaply, the onus to build an innings now lies with captain Shakib Al Hasan.

What is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka controversy in Asia Cup 2022?

A primary reason why this Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match promises to be a close contest is because the loser will be knocked out of the competition. Although a league match, the situation at the points table is such that only the winner of this match will qualify for Super 4.

If a comparatively younger Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry wasn’t enough to enhance the build-up of this match, former Bangladesh captain and current team director Khaled Mahmud responding to Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka’s comments acted as fuel to fire.

It all had started with Shanaka claiming Bangladesh to be a less dangerous team than Afghanistan primarily due to the presence of only two world-class bowlers in spinner Shakib and pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Mahmud, who didn’t shy away from giving it back to Shanaka in style, stated that Sri Lanka don’t even have two world-class bowlers in their current squad.

Looks like it’s time for @OfficialSLC bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field..😉👍#AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/txWm7wH4nC — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 31, 2022

Subsequent snowball reactions across social media platforms including that from former and current cricketers from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have converted the whole situation into a controversy.