Barsapara Stadium average score in T20: Highest successful run chase in Guwahati T20Is

Barsapara Stadium average score in T20: The SportsRush brings you the record for the highest run chase at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

India and South Africa are set to go head to head against each other in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. This stadium is hosting a match after 5 long years, so there is a lot of enthusiasm amongst the fans.

India won the 1st T20I, and they would want to seal the series by winning this match. The first match was dominated by the bowlers, where Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh were at their very best. Suryakumar Yadav is in excellent form, but the rest of the batters will have to fire.

South Africa have not lost a T20I series in India so far, and if they want to maintain the record, they will have to win this match at any cost. The first match was a disaster for the side, but this team is capable enough to bounce back.

Barsapara Stadium average score in T20

Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium has just hosted a single T20I so far, so it will not be ideal to talk about the average T20I score at this very ground. It was low scoring game, where India managed to score just 118 runs in the first innings. This stat proves that the batting has not been easy here.

A total of 16 domestic T20s have also been played at this ground, and the average 1st innings score in those games was 138 runs. It will be interesting to see how the pitch will behave in the India vs South Africa T20 match.

ALSO READ: Guwahati Stadium T20 records

As this ground has hosted just a single T20I so far between India and Australia, so it is obvious that Australia chased the highest T20I score at this ground. India scored 118 runs in the first innings, where Kedar Jadhav was the highest run-scorer with 27 runs, Australia’s Jason Behrendorff took 4 wickets.

Australia chased the target in just 15.3 overs, where Moises Henriques scored a half-century. In overall T20s, the highest chase at this ground is achieved by Karnataka, where they chased 146 runs during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 against Chattisgarh.