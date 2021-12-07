BBL 2021-22: Haris Rauf returns to Melbourne Stars for the ongoing Big Bash League season

BBL 2021-22: Haris Rauf will return to Melbourne Stars after Christmas in the ongoing Big Bash League season 11.

Melbourne Stars lost the first game of BBL 11 by a thumping margin of 152 runs. The bowling unit of the stars has certainly taken a toll due to injuries. Billy Stanlake is said to be ruled out of the tournament, whereas Nathan Coulter-Nile & Liam Hatcher are also injured. To boost their bowling attributes, they have re-signed Pakistan’s pacer Haris Rauf for the ongoing season.

Haris Rauf is the fourth overseas signing of the Stars this season after Joe Clarke, Qais Ahmad, and Syed Faridoun.

Haris Rauf will replace his fellow Pakistani Syed Faridoun after Christmas. Rauf played his first trade in BBL in the 9th season, where he took the league by storm. Rauf scalped 20 wickets in 10 games of BBL9, with a hattrick at the MCG. After his hit BBL9, Haris has now represented Pakistan in 8 ODIs and 32 T20Is. He was also a part of Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 side.

Haris did play in BBL 10 as well for the Melbourne Stars for a brief period, but he had a terrible tournament. Rauf conceded 68 runs in just six overs last season and managed to pick just a single wicket.

David Hussey, head coach of the Stars has expressed his delight on Rauf’s return.

“We can’t wait to see Haris Rauf back at the Stars. His addition brings experience, energy, and quality to our fast-bowling stocks. I’m sure the Stars fans will enjoy seeing him represent Team Green again in BBL|11.”

Rauf scalped eight wickets in the recent T20 World Cup at an economy of 7.30. Overall, he has 125 T20 wickets under his name. Haris Rauf will play his first BBL 11 game on 27 December against the Brisbane Heat, and he will stay until the end of the tournament.