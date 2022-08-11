Kennington Oval weather: London Kennington Oval weather forecast for Invincibles vs Superchargers The Hundred today match

Kennington Oval weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for The Hundred today match.

The ninth match of the ongoing season of The Hundred (Men’s) will be played between Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers at The Oval today. With The Women’s Hundred also beginning from today at the same venue, Men will play an afternoon match to provide the Women with a prime-time slot for their season opener.

Having won and lost a match each this season till date, Invincibles and Superchargers are at the fourth and fifth position on the points table respectively. While a victory on Thursday will guarantee them a third spot for now, a substantial victory might also power the winner (especially Oval) to the second position.

This match will also mark the captaincy debut of England batter Jason Roy in representative cricket. With regular captain Sam Billings representing England Lions in Canterbury, Roy will be leading Invincibles at his home ground today.

Jason Roy will captain Oval Invincibles on Thursday afternoon against Northern Superchargers with Billings and Jacks on Lions duty CricketArchive suggests his experience is limited to two 2nds games and a university warm-up – but obviously a senior player for England and Surrey — Matt Roller (@mroller98) August 10, 2022

Kennington Oval weather

As far as the weather is concerned, Thursday will be a clear day in London. While rain isn’t a concern by any means in the afternoon on the back of a 0% cloud cover predicted in the city, it is the heat which will test players at The Oval.

A warning for “Extreme Heat” according to AccuWeather means that players will have to make adequate arrangements especially during an afternoon match. Readers must note that the temperature in London is expected to rise as high as 32 degree during the first innings.

London Kennington Oval weather forecast hourly

03:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

04:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

05:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

06:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

07:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).