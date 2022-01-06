BBL hat tricks list: Gurinder Sandhu becomes 1st Sydney Thunder bowler to perform a Big Bash League hat-trick

BBL hat tricks list: The 28-year old bowler has become the sixth player to perform a hat-trick in the Big Bash League.

During the 36th match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder in Carrara, Sydney Thunder fast bowler Gurinder Sandhu has become only the sixth cricketer to perform a hat-trick in the tournament.

Playing his fifth match of the season, Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers for Thunder with his bowling figures of 4-0-22-4. Opening the bowling with England pacer Saqib Mahmood, Sandhu had dismissed Kurtis Patterson (19) in the fifth over to not only pick a first wicket for himself but also his team.

Brought back into the attack for his third over in the 12th over, Sandhu was hit for a six by Scorchers batter Colin Munro (18). Making a brisk comeback, Sandhu sent back Munro to the pavilion on the following delivery.

Bowling the 16th over, Sandhu dismissed Aaron Hardie (4) and Laurie Evans (0) on the first two deliveries as both of them perished trying to play a big shot off the right-arm bowler.

Reduced to an 18-over contest due to rain, Sandhu’s hat-trick played a vital role in reducing Perth to 133/9 in the first innings.

Sandhu, 30, became only the first Sydney Thunder bowler to perform a BBL hat-trick. While it is the seventh BBL hat-trick, it is the fifth by a fast bowler.

BBL hat tricks list

Gurinder Sandhu now has not one, not two, but THREE domestic hat-tricks to his name. INCREDIBLE! A BKT Golden Moment | #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/NUsnit0SFo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2022