Worst bowling figures in BBL: Full list of most expensive spells in Big Bash League

Worst bowling figures in BBL: Brisbane Heat pacer conceded the most runs by a bowler in a Big Bash League match this evening.

The 23rd match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars in Brisbane witnessed Melbourne Stars winning their third match of the season by defeating Brisbane Heat by 20 runs.

It was a 151-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Stars wicket-keeper batter Joe Clarke (85) and batter Hilton Cartwright (79) which rescued them from 16/3 in the third over to powering them to 207/9 at the end of the 20-over mark.

Readers must note that Clarke and Cartwright’s partnership was the highest-ever fourth-wicket partnership in the BBL. Considering partnerships for all wickets, it was the joint 10th-highest partnership equaling former Hobart Hurricanes-pair Ben McDermott and George Bailey’s 151-run partnership against Melbourne Renegades four years ago.

While the visitors entered the record books in an encouraging manner, a bowler of the home team earned an unwanted record to his name. Heat fast bowler Liam Guthrie, who opened the bowling with Mark Steketee, registered the worst-ever bowling figures in the BBL conceding 70 runs in his four-over spell.

In the process, Guthrie did dismiss Joe Burns (2) and Cartwright but his wickets will hardly matter in context to this match after him putting on display the most expensive spell in the history of BBL.

Having given away just eight runs in his first over, Guthrie was hit for a couple of sixes by Cartwright in his second over. In his third over, Guthrie leaked 20 runs as both Clarke and Cartwright hit him for boundaries. Playing only his fifth T20, 24-year old Guthrie went through similar fate in his last over which included a relief in the form of Cartwright’s wicket off the last delivery of his spell.

