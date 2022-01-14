Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 11 match?

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Adelaide Strikers will lock horns against Melbourne Stars in the league game of the ongoing BBL11. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Adelaide Strikers have won four of their 12 games, whereas the Stars have won five of their eleven. The game will be live on Sony Six from 5:10 AM IST.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score at this ground in T20Is is 166 runs. This pitch has an even bounce and the boundaries of one side are small. The batters will enjoy batting on this track.

Adelaide Strikers preview

Adelaide Strikers have just won four of their 12 games, but they have won their last two games. Matthew Short and Jon Wells have batted well, whereas the inclusion of Ian Cockbain is a huge boost. Peter Siddle has been brilliant with 20 wickets, whereas Thorton and Conway will support him in pace bowling. Fawad Ahmed will lead the spin bowling of the side. Rashid Khan will miss the rest of the tournament.

Probable XI: Henry Hunt, Matthew Short, Ian Cockbain, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Fawad Ahmed, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway.

The beautiful Jason Gillespie Trophy is back in Strikers hands. #BlueCrew #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/5Am1qz7vlT — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 14, 2022

Melbourne Stars preview

The Stars have won five of their eleven games in the tournament so far, and they defeated Renegades in the last game. Joe Clarke has been the best batter of the side, whereas Maxwell also proved his class in the last game. Marcus Stoinis is also tipped to make his awaited return in this game. Adam Zampa will lead the spin bowling, whereas Brody Couch will take care of pace. Qais Ahmad and Haris Rauf will miss the rest of the tournament, and it is a big blow for the side.

Probable XI: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke, Glenn Maxwell, Beau Webster, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchcliff, Brody Couch, Adam Zampa, Sam Rainbird, Ahmed Daniyal.

Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars will be the favourites to win this game.