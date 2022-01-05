BBL 2021-22: Melbourne Renegades confirms Covid positive case | Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat game in doubt

Melbourne Renegades became the latest BBL 2021-22 club to confirm a positive Covid-19 case in the latest round of testing.

BBL 2021-22 is under a huge Covid scare, and every team is getting affected by it. Earlier a total of 15 positive cases were found in Melbourne Stars camp, but two cases were revealed later. Nine players of the Stars are positive, whereas there are eight staff members as well. In the latest casualty, Melbourne Stars have confirmed that side’s captain Glenn Maxwell also has a positive antigen test. He is in isolation and will wait for his PCR result. If his PCR tests also turn out positive then it will be a huge blow for the Stars. The players like Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Joe Clarke, Nathan Coulter-Nile, etc are already missing out due to Covid.

Apart from Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder also have four covid positive cases. Perth Scorchers also missed Nick Hobson and Matthew Kelly in the last game due to Covid. Brisbane Heat also now have multiple positive results in the rapid test.

BBL 2021-22: Melbourne Renegades confirm Covid positive case

In the last round of BBL testing, Melbourne Renegades became the latest club to report a covid case. The club confirmed in a statement about the same.

“The Melbourne Renegades can confirm a member of its BBL11 squad has returned a positive rapid antigen test result today as part of routine testing,” the statement read.

“All players and support staff will undertake PCR tests today. The team’s training session for this afternoon has been cancelled as a precaution.”

The Renegades are set to face Brisbane Heat in Geelong on 6th January, but that game is under doubt. PCR tests will take at least 24 hours to arrive, and the game situation will only be determined by it. Melbourne Renegades have postponed their squad announcement till the final results of the players are confirmed.