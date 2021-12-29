BBL most wickets: Who is BBL leading wicket taker 2021-22?

BBL most wickets: Sydney Sixers have yet again got off to a brilliant start courtesy their star performer’s contributions with bat and ball.

The ongoing 11th edition of Big Bash League 2021-22 is currently underway with 8 franchises battling it out shoulder-to-shoulder against each other two times around across a total of 60 matches.

With the league a couple of days away to reach the halfway stage, the fans were greeted with two absolute cracker of games on Wednesday during the double header.

The Sydney Sixers won an absolute humdinger of a low-scoring thriller earlier in the day versus Brisbane Heat, as they chased down the target of 106 runs in the final delivery of the game to prevail by 2 wickets. All-rounder Sean Abbott was the star for the Sixers with both bat and ball. While his four-fer was instrumental in humbling Brisbane with a score of 105/10 in 19.1 Overs, his 43-ball 37 with the bat lower down the order helped his side to make it to the top of the points table, with 6 wins out of 7 matches.

Absolute scenes at the SCG!! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/oPNQNROgob — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2021

The following match was yet another visual delight for the fans, as Hobart Hurricanes’ batter Ben McDermott smashed his second consecutive century in the ongoing tournament. His innings (127 off 65 deliveries) single-handedly drove the Hurricanes home as they defeated the Renegades by 85 runs after posting 206-5 in their 20 Overs.

BBL most wickets

A lot of credit for Sydney Sixers’ dominance in the tournament so far goes to their all-rounder Sean Abbott who not only has turned up with the bat, as in Wednesday’s encounter versus the Heat, but is also the tournament’s leading wicket-taker thus far, despite featuring in mere 5 matches so far for his side (off 7).

In these 5 innings, the 29-year-old from New South Wales has scalped a total of 12 wickets at an average of 11.66 and a good enough economy rate of 7.70 runs per Over.

Placed second on the list currently is Hobart Hurricane’s Thomas Rogers, who has picked up 12 wickets as well, but in a total of 6 innings. His average and Economy rate read 14.00 and 7.63 runs per Over respectively after the end of match no.26.

S.NO. PLAYER TEAM MAT INN WKTs OV RUNS AVG. ECO 1 Sean Abbott Sydney Sixers 5 5 12 18.1 140 11.66 7.70 2 T Rogers Hobart Hurricanes 7 6 12 22.0 168 14.00 7.63 3 Hayden Kerr Sydney Sixers 7 7 11 17.0 114 10.36 6.70 4 Andrew Tye Perth Scorchers 7 7 11 22.3 187 17.00 8.31 5 James Bazley Brisbane Heat 7 7 11 27.0 211 19.18 7.81

ALSO READ: BBL leading run scorer 2021