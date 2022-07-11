Best bowling figures in Test debut: Most wickets in debut Test match full list

Best bowling figures in Test debut: Rookie spinner has managed to pick best bowling figures for a Sri Lankan cricketer on debut.

During the fourth day of the second Test of Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in Galle, Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs to draw level a two-match series 1-1. In what is only their fifth Test victory against Australia and second at the Galle International Stadium, it has come after six years.

While senior batter Dinesh Chandimal’s maiden Test double century had sown the seeds of a victory earlier in the day, debutant spinner Prabath Jayasuriya’s second Test five-wicket haul confirmed the same in an emphatic manner.

Resuming from his overnight score of 118*, Chandimal went on to score 206* (326) with the help of 16 fours and five sixes as Sri Lanka scored 554/10 in 181 overs.

Trailing by 190 runs, the visitors had no option than to bat for a large part of the remainder of four and a half sessions in the match. Having said that, all Australia could manage in their second innings were 151/10 in 41 overs.

Jayasuriya, 30, has cashed in on an opportunity in this format in the best possible manner by picking match-winning bowling figures of 16-2-59-6 in the second innings. Match figures of 52-5-177-12 means that left-arm spinner Jayasuriya has the fourth-best match bowling figures on Test debut. Best among Sri Lankan bowlers, these are also the best bowling figures for a Test debutant in Sri Lanka.

Best bowling figures in Test debut

Player Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Team Opposition Venue Year Narendra Hirwani 33.5 6 136 16 India West Indies MA Chidambaram Stadium 1988 Bob Massie 60.1 16 136 16 Australia England Lord’s 1972 Fred Martin 57.2 21 102 12 England Australia The Oval 1890 Prabath Jayasuriya 52 5 177 12 Sri Lanka Australia Galle International Stadium 2022 Jason Krejza 74.5 4 358 12 Australia India Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium 2008

10 wicket haul on a debut ✔️

Best figures by a Sri Lankan on a debut ✔️ Dream debut for Prabath Jayasuriya 🤩#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/BeAg9pMZNv — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 11, 2022

“I’m really happy with my performance. I’ve worked really hard over the past few days and this is the result. I played in some A team games and I was ready to give 100% for the side whenever I was called upon,” Jayasuriya told Dialog TV after winning a match award during the post-match presentation ceremony.