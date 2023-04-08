Why is Jofra Archer Not Playing Today’s IPL 2023 Match between MI and CSK at the Wankhede Stadium?

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has lost the toss for the second time in as many Indian Premier League 2023 matches thus far. Interestingly, MI have been asked to bat first on both the occasions.

As a result, Sharma and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan have come out to bat in their first match at their home ground in the Wankhede Stadium on a Saturday night.

An encouraging start has seen them scoring 30 runs in the first three overs without losing a wicket. Considering the manner in which both the batters are finding boundaries with relative ease, it appears that they are quite likely to put on display a spectacle at a batting-friendly surface to entertain their home crowd.

In all honesty, Mumbai will require a formidable innings total for them to challenge Chennai Super Kings at a venue which has been witness to several 200+ successful run-chases in this format.

Why is Jofra Archer Not Playing Today vs Chennai Super Kings?

It is noteworthy that Indians have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI tonight. The absence of fast bowler Jofra Archer will further require them to post a substantial score first innings. Archer, who had picked figures of 4-0-33-0 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, has been rested as a precautionary measure.

“Unfortunately, we have got an injury. I would not call it an injury but it is just a precaution. Jofra [Archer] is not playing,” Sharma told host broadcaster Star Sports Network at the toss.

It is not for the first time that Archer hasn’t played back-to-back matches since recovering from a long-standing elbow injury. If truth be told, one expected the Englishman to play his first home match for this franchise especially after a five-day break but the reason behind resting him is also understandable.

Australia fast bowler Jason Behrendorff, who had been used by MI as an Impact Player in Bengaluru, has replaced Archer in their Playing XI in IPL 2023 Match 12. A second change for the hosts has come in the form of batter Tristan Stubbs playing in place of Nehal Wadhera.