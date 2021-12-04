Big Bash League 2021 All Teams Squads: The SportsRush present before you full squads of teams taking part in Big Bash League 2021-22.

The 11th season of the Big Bash League will kick-start with the first match set to be played between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars in Sydney tomorrow. The proceedings will then move to Canberra where Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat will lock horns on Monday.

Australia’s premier T20 tournament comprises of eight teams which will play 14 matches each (seven home and seven away format) in the league stage. The top five teams will then qualify for the playoffs which will be played between January 21-28. A total of 61 matches will be played across 55 days in BBL 2021-22.

A primary reason why this BBL season will be followed more closely by the Indian fans is the presence of former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand at Melbourne Renegades. Chand, 28, had retired from Indian cricket earlier this year to ply his trade in overseas tournaments.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch Big Bash League 11 in India and Australia?

Readers must note that Chand is among the 22 overseas players taking part in BBL 11. The most number of overseas players (13) are from England as their senior men’s team is also in Australia to play the Ashes series which will run parallel to the BBL.

Big Bash League 2021 All Teams Squads and Player List

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, George Garton (England), Ryan Gibson, Spencer Johnson, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall.

Look who’s back in the blue 😍 The countdown to #BBL11 is officially on 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5ZfzvE6OJQ — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 1, 2021

Brisbane Heat

Jimmy Peirson (c), Tom Abell (England), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Hugo Burdon, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett (England), Cameron Gannon, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Lynn, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Will Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Jack Wildermuth.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Harry Brook (England), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, Tom Rogers, D’Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson (England), Mac Wright.

Melbourne Renegades

Nic Maddinson (c), Cameron Boyce, Unmukt Chand (India), Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, MacKenzie Harvey, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Josh Lalor, Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Merlo, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, James Seymour, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley (England).

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Qaid Ahmad (Afghanistan), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Syed Fariddun (Pakistan), Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Peter Nevill, Tom O’Connell, Sam Rainbird, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa.

Yep, you read that right⭐ ONE SLEEP TO GO!!! #TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/JlAFbwrJis — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 4, 2021

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans (England), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Tymal Mills, David Moody, Lance Morris, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye.

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Chris Jordan (England), Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Stephen O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England), Nick Winter.

Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja (c), Sam Billings (England), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Baxter Holt, Saqib Mahmood (England), Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain, Sam Whiteman.