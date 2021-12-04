Big Bash League 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch BBL 11?

Big Bash League 2021 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of BBL 2021-22.

Big Bash League, the biggest T20 tournament in Australia, is all in readiness of commencing from tomorrow at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Defending champions Sydney Sixers will host Melbourne Stars in the season opener on a Sunday evening.

BBL 11 will witness a total of 61 matches being played over a 55-day period across multiple cities in the country. Other than a solitary match being played on the opening day, there will be numerous double-headers which will be played during the course of the tournament.

In addition to Sixers and Stars, Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades, Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes will be part of this eight-team tournament. The 11th season will be following the format of the previous season wherein a total of five teams will qualify for the playoffs which will comprise of Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and Final.

Big Bash League 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network, which had televised the recently concluded Women’s Big Bash League 2021-22 in India, will be broadcasting the men’s tournament as well. As was the case with WBBL 2021, Sony SIX should be televising BBL 2021-22 matches in India.

Having said that, there hasn’t been an official confirmation with respect to the exact channel as of now. Talking about an official confirmation, one has been made around the live streaming of this tournament as online users can log in to Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV.

It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform. Readers must note that BBL 2021-22 matches will only be available in English commentary in India.

As far as the local fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch this Big Bash League’s matches on Channel 7 and Foxtel. Fans in the UK will have to switch to BT Sport for following this tournament.

Date – 05/12/2021 (Saturday) – 28/01/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM, 10:30 AM, 12:35 PM, 01:45 PM, 02:00 PM, 04:00 PM (India) and 03:40 PM and 06:35 PM, 07:15 PM, 07:35 PM, 09:30 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Channel 7 and Foxtel (Australia) and BT Sport (UK).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Kayo App (Australia).