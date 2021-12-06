Big Bash league 2021 coaches and support staff: Coaches of all teams in BBL 2021-22

Big Bash league 2021 coaches and support staff: The Sportsrush presents before you all the coaches from the ongoing 11th season of BBL.

The 11th season of Australia’s premier league- the Big Bash is underway with the defending champions Sydney Sixers registering a mind-boggling 152-run victory against the Melbourne Stars in the tournament opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Alike the previous seasons, this season as well would feature a total of eight teams battling it out for the coveted silverware. The tournament would comprise of eight teams which will play 14 matches each (seven home and seven away format) in the league stage. The top five teams will then qualify for the playoffs to be played between January 21-28. A total of 61 matches will be played across 55 days in BBL 2021-22.

While the Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers have won the Big Bash title three times each, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder have had a ha their hands on the silverware one time each.

On that note, lets have a look at the list of the all important coaches and other support staff of all the teams for the current 2021-22 season of the league.

Sydney Sixers

The champions from the previous season of the Big Bash league, the Sydney Sixers think-tank have extended the contract of their coach from Western Australia- Greg Shipperd for two further seasons.

Shipperd had joined the Sixers in 2015, prior to the 5th edition of the league and has guided the franchise to become the champions twice over in BBL 09 and BBL 10, including four appearances in the finals in a total of six years of his association with the team.

Melbourne Stars

Former Australian batter David Hussey is the head coach of the Melbourne Stars for BBL 2021-22 season. Hussey. was in fact the captain of Melbourne Stars between 2015 and 2017 before taking over as head coach for BBL09.

With Hussey at the helm, he would have the assistance of Trent Woodhill as the team’s assistant coach. Woodhill is well credentialed holding roles at the Delhi Daredevils, Cricket NSW, New Zealand Cricket and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Former Sri Lankan cricket team physiotherapist Tommy Simsek, who joined the Melbourne Stars in BBL|05, will continue providing his services as the team’s physiotherapist.

Sydney Thunder

Replacing the Kiwi speedster Shane Bond, The Sydney Thunder have roped in England’s Trevor Bayliss as their new head coach for the ongoing season. Bayliss is a renowned coach with a list of coveted silverwares in his kitty.

He has not only coached the England’s men side to their maiden ODI World Cup victory in 2019, but has also led IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two titles- in 2012 and 2014. He recently resigned as the coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL after their poor outing in IPL 2021.

Brisbane Heat

Wade Seccombe is the new coach of the Brisbane Heat for BBL 2021-22 season. Head of all formats in Queensland – he guided them to Sheffield Shield success in 2020.

He would be assisted by the former Australia batter and head coach Darren Lehmann.

Melbourne Renegades

David Saker joined the Melbourne Renegades as the club’s BBL Head Coach in June 2021. Saker previously coached the team for one season in BBL|05 before he was appointed Assistant Coach of the Australian Men’s Team.

With nearly 20 years’ coaching experience, Saker has held senior coaching roles with Australia, England and Sri Lanka’s national teams.

Saker will have the assistance of couple of assistant coaches in Simon Helmot and Andre Borovec.

Adelaide Strikers

Former Austalia pacer Jason Gilllespie is the current head coach of the Adelaide Strikers for the 2021-22 season of BBL. Gillespie returned to Western Australia on a permanent basis in 2020 and enjoyed an encouraging campaign with Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup.

Gillespie has in fact led Strikers to their maiden title in 2017, including three semi-final/playoff appearances in six years.

Hobart Hurricanes

Former Tasmania pacer Adam Griffith would continue to be head coach of the Hurricanes for the ongoing season of BBL.

He would be assisted by former England batter Ian Bell, who has been roped in as Hobart Hurricane’s assistant coach for BBL 2021-22. Bell was part of the Perth Scorchers side which had won the title in 2016-17. He would now return to the league five seasons later hoping to inspire Hobart Hurricanes to the title.

Bell had also offered his services as England Under-19 batting coach across the 2019-20 winter and was part of Birmingham Phoenix’s coaching staff during their run to the inaugural men’s Hundred final this summer.

Perth Scorchers

Former Australia all-rounder Adam Voges who captained Perth Scorchers to victory in BBL04 and BBL06 would continue his role as the coach of the franchise in BBL 2021-22. Voges took over the reins as Scorchers’ coach in the 2018/19 season. After failing to reach the playoffs in his first two seasons, he led the Scorchers to the final in 2020-21.