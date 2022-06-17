Biggest win in ODI cricket by runs: Biggest ODI win by runs full list

Biggest win in ODI cricket by runs: England go berserk as they smash the highest total ever in One Day Internationals against Netherlands.

During the first ODI of the ongoing England’s historic tour of Netherlands at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, England, courtesy of three centuries and a fifty from its batters have piled up as many as 498 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of five wickets in their 50 Overs.

With this, they have also went past their own world record of smashing the highest ever total in the ODI format.

Incredible. We break our own World Record with a score of 4️⃣9️⃣8️⃣ 🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/oWtcfh2nsv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022

Phil Salt (122 off 93), David Malan (125 off 109), and wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler (162* off 70) not only helped England achieve the landmark figure, but also made it a first in their men’s ODI history that three of their batters surpassed the 100-run mark.

While Buttler smashed his second fastest century in mere 47 deliveries, Liam Livingstone (66* off 22) fell just one delivery short of scoring the joint-fastest half-century in One-Dayers, reaching the figure in mere 17 balls.

If this was not it, the Eoin Morgan-led side also went on to smash the maximum sixes (26) in an ODI innings, again bettering their own record of 25 Sixes which they had hit versus Afghanistan in the year 2019.

Biggest win in ODI cricket by runs

England have a wonderful opportunity to get hold of yet another ODI world record under their name – of registering the biggest win by runs in the format history.

The aforementioned record, as of now is held by New Zealand, who had defeated Ireland by 290 runs back in the year 2008.

Winner Margin Target Opposition Ground Match Date New Zealand 290 runs 403 v Ireland Aberdeen 01-Jul-2008 Australia 275 runs 418 v Afghanistan Perth 04-Mar-2015 South Africa 272 runs 400 v Zimbabwe Benoni 22-Oct-2010 South Africa 258 runs 302 v Sri Lanka Paarl 11-Jan-2012 India 257 runs 414 v Bermuda Port of Spain 19-Mar-2007

At the time of writing, Netherlands needed another 314 runs off 12 Overs, with only four wickets remaining in the bank.