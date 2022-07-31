Birmingham cricket stadium T20 records: IND vs PAK Women T20 records at Edgbaston

Birmingham cricket stadium T20 records: Edgbaston will witness its first-ever India-Pakistan contest in Women’s cricket today.

India Women and Pakistan Women will resume their T20I rivalry after four years in the fifth match of Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition in Birmingham today.

A league match which holds vital importance for both the teams in terms of affecting their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals will entice spectators both at Edgbaston and in front of television screens around the world as two arch-rivals will be facing each other. Fans worldwide would be hoping for this high-profile match to live up to its potential.

Birmingham cricket stadium T20 records

Edgbaston, which has hosted 124 international matches across formats in Men’s cricket in the last 120 years, had hosted only six Women’s matches across formats before the start of Commonwealth Games 2022.

Furthermore, these six matches had comprised of a solitary Women’s T20I between England and South Africa eight years ago. In such a scenario, sample size is almost negligible to mention Women’s T20I records at this venue. On the contrary, mention of Men’s T20I would be irrelevant before a Women’s match.

IND vs PAK Women T20 records at Edgbaston

As far as both the participating teams are concerned, India Women and Pakistan Women have lost their first-ever Birmingham T20I. Co-incidentally, their first-ever Commonwealth Games T20I also remains their only international match at this venue. Hence, another reason behind the irrelevance of T20 records for this particular stadium ahead of this match.

ALSO READ: India Women vs Pakistan Women Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report

As far as these two teams’ overall white-ball record in England is concerned, India have won 18 and lost 32 out of their 52 WODIs in England. Talking about T20Is, India Women have won five and lost 10 out of 13 matches in England till now.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have played a total of 27 white-ball matches in England – winning just four and losing a mammoth 23 in the past.