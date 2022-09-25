“Bond between these two is beyond perfection”: Amit Mishra takes pleasure in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hugging each other post Hyderabad win vs Australia

Amit Mishra takes pleasure in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the duo was all pumped up after Hardik Pandya hit the series winning boundary.

Team India has defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad, to win the three-match series 2-1, as they continue with their stellar record while chasing in the format, especially in the past couple of years.

En route a stiff target of 187 runs, a match-winning century stand – 104 runs off 62 deliveries, for the third wicket between Virat Kohli (63 off 48) and Suryakumar Yadav (69 off 36), helped India register their fourth-highest successful run-chase in the format against the Aussies.

Suryakumar’s innings in particular, was instrumental in bringing the required run rate significantly down, as India struggled a bit post his dismissal, while chasing the total down only on the penultimate delivery.

Ultimately, the 32-ball 48-run stand for the next wicket between Kohli and Hardik Pandya (25* off 16), saw them over the line, with the latter hitting the winning boundary.

Amit Mishra takes pleasure in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the duo was all pumped up post victory

With 11 required off the final Over, Kohli hit a stunning Six off Daniel Sams, but perished on the very next delivery. Post his dismissal, he was seen sitting on the staircase which perhaps led towards the dressing room, alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, and Harshal Patel (behind the duo).

The moment after Pandya hit the winning runs on the penultimate delivery, a pumped-up Kohli was seen patting Rohit multiple times on his right thigh in sheer joy, as the two then hugged each other, while celebrating yet another home series victory.

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra took to his social media handle, to post the video clip of the aforementioned moments between the star India batters, while urging the fans to perhaps stop believing in the myriad sorts of reports which have claimed of having rifts between the two not so long ago.

The bond between these two is beyond perfection. Fans should understand this. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/qtklkMUsDQ — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 25, 2022

