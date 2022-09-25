Man of the Series today India vs Australia: Who won India vs Australia T20 Man of the Series?

India vs Australia T20 Man of the Series: The Indian all-rounder has been declared as the Player of the Series for picking most wickets across three matches.

During the third T20I of Australia’s tour of India 2022 in Hyderabad, India beat Australia by 6 wickets in a riveting encounter. In what was the 10th bilateral T20I series between these two teams, India have extended their lead to 5-2 with a 2-1 series victory.

Having lost the first T20I in Mohali, India would be relieved to defeat defending champions Australia in two back-to-back matches less than a month before their first ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match down under.

Chasing a 187-run target, India batted exceedingly well to register their fourth-highest successful run-chase at home and 10th highest among all teams in India. The feat wouldn’t have been possible without former captain Virat Kohli (63) and batter Suryakumar Yadav (69) scoring their 33rd and seventh T20I half-centuries respectively in a match-winning 104-run third-wicket stand.

The sweet taste of victory 💙

Well played Australia 👏#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/GES8zOxUtY — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 25, 2022

Yadav, who batted at a strike rate of 191.66, was declared the Player of the Match for the sixth time since his T20I debut just over 18 months ago.

Who won India vs Australia T20 Man of the Series?

As far as the Player of the Series award is concerned, India all-rounder Axar Patel won it for the first time in this format. Highest wicket-taker by a comfortable margin in the series, Patel picked eight wickets at an average of 7.87, an economy rate of 6.30 and a strike rate of 7.5.

A replacement for injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Patel has been grabbed this opportunity in an exceptional manner. Patel’s brilliance in this series can be observed from the fact that his aforementioned numbers have come when the opposition has scored in excess of 10 runs per overs across three innings.

“When you do well and the team wins the series, it feels great. I try to back myself with the line and lengths I bowl and even if the batter takes me on, I back myself,” Patel told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.