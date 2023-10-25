Born In A Vegetarian Household, Rohit Sharma Has Been Accused Of Eating Beef And 45 Eggs In A Day

As is the case with millions of people in the country, India captain Rohit Sharma also relishes eating Dal Chawal to the extent that he considers it to be his go-to food. Sharma, however, also has a soft corner for eggs. Born and brought up in a vegetarian household, Sharma was never allowed to eat eggs at home. That said, an athlete of his standard had no option than to fulfill certain dietary needs.

Advertisement

Having admitted eating non-vegetarian food in the past, Sharma makes it a point to consume it only outside his home. Often expected to be a fan of Mumbai’s signature Vada Pav due to non-serious reasons by some fans, a long-standing narrative around Sharma once eating 45 eggs in a day alongside coach Dinesh Lad persists till date.

As far as accusations with respect to food are concerned, Sharma was also charged with consuming beef during the iconic India’s tour of Australia 2020-21. As a result, he was on the receiving end of cosmic backlash back home as eating beef is considered unsanctified among certain certain sections.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma Was Accused Of Eating Beef During Australian Tour 2021

Ideally, dietary preferences shouldn’t be forced upon anyone as everyone has a right to eat according to his/her wish. However, people had still found faults with Sharma after it was being alleged that he had eaten beef during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 down under.

For those who are unaware, Sharma along with four other Indian cricketers namely Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini had paid a visit to a Melbourne restaurant. Gushed over by the presence of five Indian players dining in front of him, an ecstatic fan couldn’t stop himself from both clicking and posting their photos on social media platform Twitter (now X). With his post also consisting of a photo of the food bill, fans didn’t need a lot of time in noticing stir-friend beef and initiating a controversy.

It is noteworthy that whether Sharma ate beef or not that day still remains unclear as four other people were also eating with him on the same table. Sharma, who urged people to not throw colours on animals during Holi last year, was subsequently trolled and called a “hypocrite” considering how his food choices were in stark contrast to animal welfare.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ankur_Singhh/status/1345609532408414210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If all of this uncalled for trouble wasn’t enough already, all the five players had to self-quarantine for a potential bio-bubble breach due to another accusation around hugging the aforementioned fan after he paid the bill of the Indian “superstars”. With the tour being played under strict COVID-19 restrictions, hugging someone outside of the bubble was unequivocally a big deal.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma Was Accused Of Eating 45 Eggs In A Day

In an interview with Star Sports in 2009, Sharma was asked to clarify if he ever ate 45 eggs in a day or not. The question received a mixed response from Mumbai Indians captain who disclosed that he had once eaten 20-25 eggs at his coach’s house. Readers must note that Dinesh Lad is the father of Siddhesh Lad, who represented MI under Sharma between 2015-19.

“See, I am very fond of having non-veg but as my told [that] we don’t eat non-vegetarian at home, so, that’s when I go to my coach,” Sharma had said.

Having said that, the number of eggs decreased eight years later during an appearance on a podcast named What The Duck with Vikram Sathaye. In 2017, Sharma had admitted eating only 10-20 eggs at the time.

“Nahin, 45 nahin tha. Woh 10 se 20 ke beech mein hoga kyunki main eggs bohot pasand karta hoon [It was not 45 but around 10-20 as I love eating eggs]. Bachpan se khaana pasand karta hoon kaafi protien bhi hota hai eggs mein to aur hamare ghar mein eggs banta nahi tha [I loved eating eggs since childhood as they carry a lot of protein]. Toh mere jo coach the, upar rehte the, Dinesh Lad ji, toh unke ghar mein main jaakar khaata tha [So, I used to go to my coach Dinesh Lad’s house upstairs to eat eggs),” Sharma had said.

Even though Sharma confessed how he felt uneasy the following day, eating dozens of eggs is quite common among bodybuilders. Apart from its protein content as mentioned by Sharma, an egg also helps in increasing good cholesterol. The simple fact that eggs are quite affordable as compared to other non-vegetarian food items makes them a viable option.