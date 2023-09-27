23 Months After Calling Kothimbir Vadi Favourite Maharashtrian Dish, Rohit Sharma Reveals Dal Chawal As Go-To Meal

In a recent interaction with journalist Vimal Kumar, India captain Rohit Sharma revealed his favourite dish. Unlike other top athletes around the world, Sharma doesn’t seem to be the one who needs to savour exclusively available and exorbitantly priced food on a daily basis.

Sharma, who appears to have a soft corner for regular and simple Indian food, was asked a series of questions ranging from food preferences, best actors, movies, etc. Sharma, however, refrained from picking any one option in any of the above mentioned questions. Rather, all his answers were quite simplistic revolving around his mood for the occasion.

Rohit Sharma Reveals Dal Chawal As Go-To Meal

Not giving an exact answer for a majority of the questions, one thing that Sharma couldn’t hide but share with fans was his likeness for Dal Chawal. It is one of the most comforting and go-to foods in Indian households. Dal is basically a lentil curry that can be made with different variations, whereas Chawal is boiled rice.

The main reason why Sharma picked this dish over everything else was because of its availability across the globe. Furthermore, he stated that he has been eating this food since childhood and has an affection for the same. Sharma, who belongs to a South Indian household, also loves a variation to this dish where Dal is replaced with Rasam. For the unversed, Rasam is nothing but a South Indian spicy soup-like dish.

“My most favourite food is Dal Chawal. It has been my go-to meal for years. I would eat Rasam Chawal, too, which is a South Indian dish”, Sharma told Vimal Kumar.

Rohit Sharma Had Called Kothimbir Vadi His Favourite Maharashtrian Dish During IPL 2021

Sharma was seen talking about his food choices during the second phase of Indian Premier League 2021 as well. During a promotional video series named ‘In That Order’ for Mumbai Indians, he was asked to rate three Maharashtrian dishes namely Kothimbir Vadi, Misal Pav and Puran Poli in his order of preference.

Kothimbir Vadi is a savory dish made with gram flour along with different spices. Misal Pav, meanwhile, is a spicy curry that is usually made with sprouts and eaten with Pav (a type of Indian bread). Puran Poli, on the other hand, is a stuffed sweet flatbread whose filling is made from lentils and jaggery.

Sharma’s choices reveal that he is more inclined towards spicy food as compared to desserts. These food preferences also throw light on his simple living at a time when celebrities eat all sorts of customized and astutely curated food.