Brabourne Stadium pitch report GT vs MI today match: Gujarat vs Mumbai pitch report at Brabourne CCI 2022 IPL

Brabourne Stadium pitch report GT vs MI today match: The venue will host its twelfth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 51st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Against what has been the trend in the 50 complete matches in the season, the GT lost their previous match (only their second loss so far), while MI won their last fixture (their only win so far). While table-toppers GT would look to officially confirm their playoff berth today, MI would play for pride, having officially ruled out of the tournament.

To brush it up, GT, with 8 wins from 10 matches, are placed at the top of the table, while with a solitary victory off nine matches, MI are right at the bottom (10th spot) in the table.

While the Hardik Pandya-led side looked a bit scratchy and complacent during their previous loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS), MI managed to ace the chase against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to open their account.

Both GT and MI would play their third match of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium today.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report GT vs MI today match

The stadium is set to host back-to-back matches in the season, with the DC versus SRH match having taken place at this venue the previous night.

In line with our DC versus SRH match pitch report, expect nothing different behaviour from the pitch for today’s GT versus MI game as well.

The pitch is yet again expected to turn up akin a batting paradise, with the lightning fast outfield further adding on to the woes for the bowlers.

Having said that, the only respite for the bowlers, especially the pacers is with the hard, new ball as the bounce on offer will likely hurry the batters early on.

During the middle Overs, spinners bowling at the least possible pace are likely to get the assistance, with the used surfaces slowing down with successive matches as well.

All in all, 180 runs might be just par on the Brabourne Stadium pitch today.