“Can’t play better than Usman Khawaja”: Michael Vaughan reacts to Usman Khawaja’s twin centuries in Sydney Test

Usman Khawaja’s twin centuries: The Australian batter achieved a personal milestone by scoring most runs in a Test match.

During the fourth day of the ongoing fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Sydney, Australia batter Usman Khawaja celebrated his Test comeback by scoring twin centuries becoming the 17th Australian batter to do so.

In what is the 24th such instance in Australian cricket, Khawaja’s 10th Test century and third (all against England) at the Sydney Cricket Ground powered them to 265/6 dec. in 68.5 overs. What Khawaja did the best for his team was avoid a possible chance of the visitors restricting the hosts to a target which can be chased.

A 179-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Khawaja and all-rounder Cameron Green (74) has played a pivotal role in Australia setting England with a mammoth 388-run chase.

Playing a Test match after more than two years, Khawaja never looked like being this away from this format throughout the match. The commendable control with which he batted to score 238 (398) in the match allured praises from numerous cricket experts.

Michael Vaughan reacts to Usman Khawaja’s twin centuries in Sydney Test

Readers must note that Khawaja was included into the Playing XI in place of COVID-19 positive Travis Head. Khawaja, who had hoped of scoring a century on Test comeback, managed to score not one but two in Test cricket after almost three years.

Khawaja, 35, batting in the manner in which he has at the SCG has raised questions of his prolonged absence from international cricket. With Head likely to return for the fifth Test in Hobart, it will be a selection conundrum for the Australian team management for Khawaja is undroppable after his twin centuries.

You can’t play any better than @Uz_Khawaja this week .. not an easy pitch to Bat on but he has made it look simple .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 8, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.