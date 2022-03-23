Cricket

First hat trick in IPL: Full list of bowlers with hat tricks in IPL

First hat trick in IPL: Full list of bowlers with hat tricks in IPL
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Playing 11 of CSK 2022: CSK Probable Playing 11 2022 after Moeen Ali visa issue
Next Article
"We have to learn how to win": Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks dejected after tough loss to Orlando Magic
Cricket Latest News
First hat trick in IPL: Full list of bowlers with hat tricks in IPL
First hat trick in IPL: Full list of bowlers with hat tricks in IPL

First hat trick in IPL: There have been a total of 70 hattricks so far…