First hat trick in IPL: Full list of bowlers with hat tricks in IPL

First hat trick in IPL:

IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, and the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season. It is a usual trend of playing the last year’s finalists on the first day of the season.

A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each. Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Delhi are in Group A, whereas Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Punjab, and Gujarat are in Group B.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from the other group twice, whereas they will play one game each against the other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

Hattricks are quite rare in cricket, and there have been a total of 20 hattricks so far in the history of IPL. Indian pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first bowler to take a hattrick in the history of the tournament.

Balaji was playing for Chennai Super Kings in 2008, and he achieved the feat against Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab in 2008). He took the wickets of Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla and VRV Singh to complete his hattrick. Apart from Lakshmipathy Balaji, Amit Mishra and Makhaya Nitini also hattricks in the 2008 season.

On this day in 2008 L Balaji picked up the first ever IPL hat-trick against Kings XI Punjab

