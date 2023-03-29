Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will bat at the top of the order for RCB.

The iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be hosting an Indian Premier League match after 1,430 days when Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of the imminent 16th season of the tournament on April 2.

Two India-South Africa T20Is are the only matches of the shortest format which Bengaluru has hosted in this period. It is due to this void of T20s in the city that fans had shown utmost excitement for the RCB Unbox Event held at this stadium on Sunday.

Slated to host all seven of Royal Challengers’ home matches this season, Chinnaswamy Stadium will be conducting as many as six matches within 25 days next month. With Karnataka’s Legislative Assembly Elections scheduled to take place on May 10, Royal Challengers’ only home match in May will be played on the 21st.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Tickets Price List for 2023 IPL Matches of RCB

As compared to some non-metropolitan cities, watching an IPL match in Bengaluru is an expensive affair in the general run of things. While the price of tickets differs depending on the opposition team, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tickets price list for 2023 IPL matches of RCB range between INR 2,118 to INR 50,820.

The least expensive online ticket is for the hosts’ match against Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. On the contrary, the most expensive online ticket is for a Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians encounter.

Tickets for all the matches have been categorized into two parts – General and Hospitality. As mentioned above, there is no fixed price for a particular stand across all the matches. Having said that, a sample of ticket prices from Royal Challengers vs Indians contest has been provided below:

General – INR 2,772 (KEI WIRES & CABLES A Stand), INR 3,437 (HINDWARE D Corporate), INR 3,960 (PUMA B Stand) & INR 3,960 (BOAT C Stand).

The dates, timings and other relevant information for the box office ticket sales of H stand (previously Gallery stand) at the Chinnaswamy. 👀 💾 Save this post, it will come in handy. 🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/t6KH60yxd2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2023

Hospitality – INR 5,808 (QATAR AIRWAYS Fan Terrace N), INR 7,259 (QATAR AIRWAYS P1 Annex), INR 10,890 (HAPPILO Grand Terrace), INR 11,615 (QATAR AIRWAYS E Executive Lounge), INR 13,068 (HAPPILO Pavilion Terrace), INR 29,040 (KEI WIRES & CABLES P Corporate) & INR 50,820 (QATAR AIRWAYS P2).

RCB Matches in Bangalore IPL 2023

April 2 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at 07:30 PM

April 10 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants at 07:30 PM

April 15 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at 03:30 PM

April 17 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at 07:30 PM

April 23 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at 03:30 PM

April 26 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 07:30 PM

May 21 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at 07:30 PM