“Complete waste of time”: How taking three Viagras at once made Andrew Flintoff struggle on the field in an international match

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had a career to remember, and he was considered one of the best in English cricket history. He was known for his performances in the Ashes 2005, and Shane Warne even picked Flintoff in his greatest Ashes XI due to his ability to inspire his teammates.

Flintoff was a great cricketer, but he was famous for his non-cricketing activities too. He had a few feuds with Indian cricketers as well, former English pacer Steve Harmison once revealed that Flintoff came running out of the toilet to abuse Sourav Ganguly. Yuvraj Singh also said that Flintoff made him angry, which motivated him to smash six sixes.

Flintoff was even stripped from vice-captaincy duties of England during the 2007 World Cup in West Indies, and he was banned for a match as well. After winning the 2005 Ashes, he created a scene at Prime Minister, Tony Blair’s venue in a drunken state.

Taking three Viagras at once made Andrew Flintoff struggle on the field

Andrew Flintoff once revealed an interesting incident in an interview with Daily Mail in 2015. Flintoff revealed that his ex-girlfriend published an article about him, where he also talked about his performance (not on the field), so Flintoff decided to take three Viagras during a Test match.

The next day, Flintoff went in the middle to bat, he just could not control himself and had no idea how long the effect will last on him. Flintoff insisted that he was not finding it easy to bat, and got run out in the end as he was not able to move properly on the ground.

“It started with an article my ex sold to the News of the World,” Flintoff told the Daily Mail.

“It wasn’t very complimentary about my ‘performance’ if you get my meaning. So I decided I had to put that myth to bed even though I was in the middle of a Test match.”

“I took three Viagra one night and didn’t realize how long they lasted. Trying to bat the next day in that state was not easy. I was run out, simply because I couldn’t move. I could only hop. It wasn’t worth it, either. Complete waste of time.”

Although Flintoff did not mention the exact match where this incident took place, it was certainly a kind of instance that does not happen regularly.