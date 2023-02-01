“Flintoff had the ability to inspire his team mates”: How Shane Warne justified the selection of Andrew Flintoff in his all-time best Ashes XI

The Ashes is certainly one of the biggest rivalries in cricket history, and Shane Warne is the best bowler in the history of the series. Warne was certainly the greatest leg-spinner to ever play the game of cricket, and when he passed away last year, it created a stir in the cricketing fraternity.

Warne loved bowling in the Ashes, and he is the highest wicket-taker of the series’ history as well. Apart from Warne, Andrew Flintoff is one name that is taken a lot whenever the competition is talked about. Flintoff was not the best Ashes player based on the stats, but his dominance and aura on the field made his name.

The Ashes 2005 is said to be one of the most competitive Ashes, where the hosts managed to win the urn. Flintoff scalped 24 wickets in the series, and he was one of the most lethal players on the side. After England won the Ashes in 2005, Flintoff got into trouble for his nuisance at the Prime Minister’s residence.

How Shane Warne justified the selection of Andrew Flintoff in his all-time best Ashes XI

Instagram Live was a trendy thing in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic, and the late Australian legend came live to choose his best-ever Ashes XI. He picked a star-studded team, and he chose Allan Border as the captain of the side. Although, he said that Michael Vaughan was the best England captain he played against.

Warne had a lot of praises for Adam Gilchrist and Andrew Flintoff as well where he said that Gilchrist was impactful in every Ashes apart from 2005, whereas Flintoff’s ability to inspire his teammates gave him an edge. He insisted that he preferred Border over Steve Waugh because he was a left-handed batter.

“Michael Vaughan was the best England captain I played against,” Warne said.

“Besides the 2005 Ashes, all the series had a major Gilchrist impact. Flintoff had the ability to inspire his teammates, he had an incredible 2005 Ashes series.”

“Steve Waugh could have easily made the side, but I chose to go for Allan Border as he was left-handed.”

Kevin Pietersen was very close to Warne, and he was also a part of the squad. The other players like Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath, Graham Gooch, etc were obvious choices.

Warne’s greatest Ashes XI: Matthew Hayden, Graham Gooch, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Kevin Pietersen, Allan Border, Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Flintoff, Tim May, Darren Gough, Glenn Mcgrath.