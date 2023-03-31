Ahmedabad Stadium Average Score T20: What is the Average IPL Score at Narendra Modi Stadium?

The opening match of Indian Premier League 2023 is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams would be eager to start the tournament on a winning note.

Ahmedabad hosted the final of the last season, and this year a total of seven home matches of Gujarat Titans will be played here. This tournament is returning to a home-away format after four years. The city also looks like the favourite to host the final of the season as well.

This is the biggest cricket ground in the world in terms of capacity, and the franchise will definitely get monetary benefitted from this. Looking at the conditions in Ahmedabad, we can expect some brilliant encounters on this track throughout the season.

Ahmedabad Stadium Average Score T20

Ahmedabad’s track has generally been a good one to bat on, but the same does not reflect in the IPL matches that have been played here. A total of six IPL matches have been played in Narendra Modi Stadium so far (This stadium was earlier known as Motera and only matches of Narendra Modi Stadium are being taken care of), five in 2021 and the final of IPL 2022. The average first-innings IPL score here has been 154 runs.

Out of six matches, four matches have been won by the chasing teams. India and Titans batter Shubman Gill scored a century in the last T20I match he played here against New Zealand recently. The average first innings score in T20Is here has been 183 runs, which proves that this track is great for the batters.

Ahmedabad highest successful IPL run chase

The highest successful IPL run-chase here has been achieved by Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. Punjab scored 166/6 in the first innings, where batter Mayank Agarwal played a brilliant knock of 99* (58) with the help of eight boundaries and four sixes.

In reply, Delhi chased the target in just 17.4 overs with seven wickets to spare. Batter Shikhar Dhawan had scored a brilliant half-century, and Shaw also played a nice cameo of 39 (22).